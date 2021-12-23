Take jab before 2022 or sit outside – Pastor directs congregants

Victor Osei, Head Pastor of the Family Chapel International

The Head Pastor of the Family Chapel International Rev. Dr. Victor Osei, has issued a stern directive to his church members to take their COVID-19 vaccinations before the year 2022 or be ready to worship outside the church’s auditorium.

Addressing his congregation, the respected clergyman announced that from next year, anyone entering the auditorium will have to show their Vaccination cards to gain access.



“Carry your vaccination cards because from next year we will inspect them. If you don’t have your card, you will sit outside,” he warned.



“The president has not given this directive but I am the president of Family Chapel. I will inspect the cards,” he added.



Rev. Victor Osei described as unfounded the myths about the vaccines being an ungodly infusion.

He referred to the sad passing of Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who died of COVID at the age of 64 after using his station to preach against the taking of jabs.



Taking a swipe at critics, he queried whether any of the church members ever died after taking the 6 childhood killer disease vaccines which were also produced under the direction of whites.



His directive comes on the back of the Ghana Health Service’s increased vaccination drive in the month of December which has been named Ghana’s COVID 19 vaccination month.



In his latest COVID-19 presidential updates to the nation, President Akufo-Addo further admonished the country to dispel the myths and misinformation and turn out in their numbers to help the country achieve herd Immunity.