Take responsibility and stop giving flimsy excuses – Sammy Gyamfi tells govt over economic mess

Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has advised the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to take charge and stop giving flimsy excuses for the dire economic crisis.

According to him, COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war has always been the defence by the government while things are getting out of hand.



Speaking on TV3's 'Key Points' programme, Saturday, August, 13, Gyamfi, noted that “what makes the hardship even more painful is, we have people who, instead of taking responsibility for their mess, mismanagement and recklessness, always make flimsy excuses for the problems that we have on our hands.



“Every NPP communicator is either blaming the problem on Covid-19 or Russia and Ukraine when they know the root problem has very little to do with these global problems.”

Sammy Gyamfi stressed, “the ever depreciating Ghana cedi, today it is the worst current in Africa according to Bloomberg, and the second worse currency in the world. Was this caused by Covid and Russia Ukraine war?”



The Government of Ghana, on July 1, announced a u-turn of an initial decision of not resorting to the IMF for support despite economic hardship hitting the citizenry.



Consequently, a team from the IMF arrived in Ghana to start negotiations with the Ghana government. The government has since maintained to secure a good deal for the country.