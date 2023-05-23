Take teachings about breast cancer seriously – BCI President urges women

President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai

Ghanaian women have been advised to take the teachings about breast cancer seriously to put a stop to the untimely deaths among them.

The President of Breast Care International (BCI) Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai who gave the advice said the teachings will enlighten them on the dreaded disease.



She noted that most women with the disease who report late to the hospital are either ignorant or give less attention to the disease.



Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai gave the advice during a free breast cancer screening with the Assemblies of God Church House of Victory at South Suntreso, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region, on Sunday, May 21, 2023.



The health screening exercise was in collaboration with Peace and Love Hospitals and Provident Insurance.



“I would like to urge Ghanaian women not to joke with breast cancer teachings. Knowledge about it will help you to get information about its prevention and treatment,” she advised.



“The disease is curable when detected and reported early; that is the only way to prevent untimely breast cancer deaths, especially the young,” she added.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals asked women to periodically check their breasts and report findings to the hospital without delay.



“The disease at the early stage is not painful, it can only be detected through clinical screening and Self-Breast Examination (SBE). Anything unusual that is found must be immediately reported to the hospital for further examination,” she stated.



The Head Pastor of Assemblies of God Church House of Victory at South Suntreso, Pastor Mark Okyere Kessie, in his sermon, advised women to heed the advice offered by Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai and do the needful.



He bemoaned the alarming rate at which breast cancer is killing women and called for concerted efforts by stakeholders to reduce the menace.



He also advised women to discard the notion that the disease is witchcraft-inflicted and seek prompt medical attention to avoid any disaster.