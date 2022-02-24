Take urgent steps to evacuate Ghanaian students in Ukraine - Haruna Iddrisu to govt

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Russia launches airstrikes in Ukraine

Take shelter in your homes, Foreign Ministry to students in Ukraine



MPs want students in Ukraine evacuated immediately



Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has tasked the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mister for Finance and Minister for Interior to work together and take urgent steps to evacuate Ghanaian students in Ukraine to Ghana.



According to him, the current situation in Ukraine is very worrying and decisions must be taken as soon as possible.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said, “… I want to raise a matter of urgent public importance, which is to call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Finance Minister and Minister for Interior to work together and take urgent steps to ensure the safety of Ghanaians students in Ukraine, and to work towards the immediate evacuation students studying in Ukraine. This we must do to assure the students and their parents that they are Ghanaians and they deserve our support. So it’s a matter of urgent public importance. The situation in Ukraine is very worrying”.

Adding a voice to the concerns raised by the Minority Leader, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, charged government to put proper measures in place to curb the increase in fuel prices as the development in Ukraine can affect the country’s petroleum sector.



Whilst supporting the call, Honourable member of parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Kyea, lauded the Minority leader for showing patriotism on the issue of national importance.



There is simmering tension between Ukraine and Russia after Russia launched airstrikes into Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022



The situation has escalated with Russia warning of further actions. The dire nature of the situation and the potential of it becoming a full-blown war has compelled Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to release a statement on measures being taken to protect Ghanaians in Ukraine.



The statement by the ministry reads, “the Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine and has asked them to shelter in place in their homes or in government places of shelter as we engage the authorities, our relevant diplomatic missions and our honorary consul on further measures.”