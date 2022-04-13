Taking out public universities from govt's payroll will not avert current hardship – Prof Aryeetey

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ernest Aryeetey

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ernest Aryeetey, has indicated that plans by the government to take out employees of public universities from its payroll will not help resolve the current economic challenges the country is facing.



According to Aryeetey, the government if it implements the plan to wean universities off the public purse will be privatizing university education, asaaseradio.com reports.



“… weaning universities off the public purse, effectively means you are privatising your universities. These are public universities and they are public for a purpose… My point now is that, simply because there’s a budgetary challenge; weaning the university off [government payroll] cannot be the solution.



“It’s for the people of Ghana to decide whether they want public or private universities. If they want private universities, that’s a decision that we make as a people not simply a response to challenges with our budget,” the former VC is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio’s ‘The Big Bulletin’.