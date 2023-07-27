Taking parents out of Ghana’s education system worrying - PTA national association

The logo of the National Council of Parents Teachers Association of Ghana

The National Council of Parents Teachers Association of Ghana has said that government’s decision to isolate parents from its policies in the education sector will not help the country.

According to the association, some comments and posture from government creates the impression that parents are not important factors in the country’s education.



The secretary for the association, Gapson Kofi Raphael in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Wednesday July 26, 2023 said parents are key stakeholders to the delivering of quality education in Ghana.



"Ghana is operating open school system, where all stakeholders are needed to pay their relevant roles to compliment the efforts of the state machinery to ensure the school is strong and firm".

"A lot of infrastructures in many Schools across the country were built by parents, old students, philanthropist and other stakeholders whom we can all attest to the fact that their contributions to infrastructural development have gone a long way to improve education in Ghana ".



“Why is the government now trying to take parents out of the development of schools, trying to paint a picture that, parents are rather sabotaging government policies", he quizzed.



Kofi Rafael has therefore called on the government to come out with a clear policy on how parents can support the efforts of the state in providing quality education to Ghanaian children.