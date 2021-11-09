Takoradi Bible College graduates 20 new preachers

Some of the graduating students from the Takoradi Bible College

Source: GNA

The Takoradi Bible College under the Takoradi Central Church of Christ has graduated 20 new Ministers with requisite skills to preach the word of God to the world.

The new preachers were taken through the Old and New Testament survey, Ministry conversation, hermeneutics, Soteriology, Christology, Pneumatology, prophets, Psalms, Apologetics and church history among others under the three-year diploma studies.



Brother Dr. Daniel Owusu Asiamah, the Director of the College, admonished the graduands to dedicate their lives to the unadulterated preaching and teaching of the Word.



He said the lack of reading, knowledge and understanding of the Bible on the part of many Christians had resulted in charlatan gospel preachers duping people in the name of Jesus Christ.



"These false prophets promise heaven on Earth…sell almost everything at the various churches, which can best be described as business centre, duping many unsuspecting seekers of God.



“As if that was not enough, they cause fear and panic every now and there with doom prophecies."



Dr. Asiama said such nefarious activities must not be condoned in the country…"these nefarious activities must be checked and stopped through genuine preaching and proper interpretation of the scriptures".

He said, true preachers of God were not afraid to speak the truth, no matter the consequences, adding, Christian Preachers must be willing to fight against atheism and any form of false doctrine.



The Director of the College entreated the new preachers to devote attention to the existence of God, the Bible, the Gospel and the Church adding, "Your mandate is to enlighten the world about all the aforementioned".



Professor Pikay Richieson, a Professor at Manchester University, called on Christians not only to warm the pews as usual in churches, but live by the word of God and affect the world at large.



Brother Writena Amponsah, Prefect of the Graduating Class, said the vision, optimism and dynamism used to equip the class with the requisite knowledge, will be used in the various ministries.



"You taught us to be just like the Bereans in the Bible, to strive to be scholars and always remember there is only one interpretation of the text…if it is, it is…and if it is not, it is not".