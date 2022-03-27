Takoradi Forest District to plant 400,000 seedlings under Green Ghana Project

File photo

Source: GNA

The Sekondi-Takoradi Forest District of the Forestry Commission will plant about 400, 000 seedlings of four tree species, some fruit trees and ornamentals under the Green Ghana Project this year.

The district has already begun site preparation and filing of polypots, while some Youth in the Afforestation Project have also been engaged to produce 100,000 seedlings against procurement contract of 300,000 seedlings.



Ms Gertrude Agbavitor, the Deputy District Director told the Ghana News Agency that the project would sit on over 256 hectres of land for on-reserve and off-reserve areas in the district.



Under the off-Reserve, 80 sites including schools, churches, and community centres in the various assemblies within the forest districts comprising STMA, Mpohor, Wassa East and Ahanta would benefit from the project.

She said a total of 33,280 on-reserve seedlings would be planted in Krobo, kakabo and Essaman among other places while 67,200 off-reserve seedlings would be planted in selected institutions, homes, and schools.



According to her, species to be planted include Cedrela, Mahogany, Emire and Ofram.



The Deputy District Director said the district would, upon advice from the Meteorological Departments, commence the exercise in May.