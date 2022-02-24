Takoradi: NPP group accuses election committee of ploy to reelect Okyere Darko

Members of the NPP

A group calling itself Concerned New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring Polling Station Executives in the Takoradi constituency are accusing members of the polling station election committee of manipulation of its polling station elections in the constituency.

According to the group, some actors of the NPP in the Takoradi constituency are deliberately denying eligible members of the party access to the polling station executive’s nomination forms.



Addressing a press conference at Takoradi, the Leader for the group, David Asante expressed dissatisfaction at how the Committee is applying some tactics that are not in consonance with the party’s guidelines for the polling station elections.



“We want to inform you on the systematic scheming to deny legitimate party people, access to the polling station forms in Takoradi constituency. This Machiavellian strategy is being engineered by members of the polling station election committee and some principal executives in our constituency” the group alleged.



The aggrieved group alleged that the grand scheme is to protect the seat for the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) who doubles as the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah.



The group alleged that “Assah Mensah who happens to be the polling station election committee chairman, Prince Arthur our constituency chairman, Mr. Kingsley Oduro our constituency secretary, Jerry Fynn who happens to be the acting constituency election committee chairman, Maxwell Justice Acquah, who is the constituency second vice chairman and IT person on the committee and the MP and Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah,” as persons behind the manipulations in the area.



They wondered how a party that touts itself to be the progenitors of democracy can be using such tactics to favor some selected few.

“This same committee have on their own accord agreed at their meetings; they will disqualify party members who have not paid their dues, who cannot read, and are weak in numeracy. They will also disqualify party members without party cards and all these are contrary to the election guidelines.



“We are calling on the committee to be fair to every member of the party and adhere to the national party guidelines concerning the impending polling station elections. The committee should be mindful of their actions and inactions to carry out the polling station electoral processes as any act of bias can create serious pandemonium in the constituency since elections are usually associated with emotions,” they explained.



The group is also calling on the party leadership in the region to as a matter of urgency intervene in what they describe as total disregard to the party stand for.



Meanwhile, speaking on Takoradi-based radio station, Empire FM, in Takoradi, the Regional Chairman for the Party, Francis Ndede Siah denied knowledge of such developments in the constituency.



But, he was quick to add that under no grounds can an aspirant be disqualified on such a basis, assuring that he will conduct investigations into the issue.