Takoradi PTC interchange workers on strike

The workers have decided to halt their work to register their displeasure

Workers of Sekondi-Takoradi PTC interchange have embarked on strike to demand better conditions of service.

Clad in red bands and attire, the workers were seen hanging around the construction site without any meaningful work.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in September 2020, cut the sod for the construction of the first three-tier interchange in Takoradi, to ease traffic flow considerably and shorten travel time for commuters.

This was in fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2016 campaign promise to provide the Metropolis with better road networks.



The strike they say is a way of registering their displeasure over the conditions under which they are working and demand better.