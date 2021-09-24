Takoradi fetish priest repents after a failed attempt to ‘destroy’ Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central

•Kennedy Agyapong last year embarked on a campaign against pastors he believes to be fake

•A Takoradi-based fetish priest says he was mentioned by Kennedy Agyapong as having assisted a pastor to defile a young girl



•He tried to harm Kennedy Agyapong but was unsuccessful



Amos Kwabena Obeng Tawiah, alias Nana Obengfo, a spiritualist in Takoradi in the Western Region, has been forced to shut down his shrine after an unsuccessful attempt to harm Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



The spiritualist who is based in the Takoradi suburb of Diabene said he plotted to inflict tragedy on Kennedy Agyapong but was unsuccessful as his gods had other plans.



Nana Obengfo disclosed to Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM that he embarked on a mission to destroy Kennedy Agyapong after the lawmaker allegedly mentioned him on radio as a fake fetish priest who assisted a pastor to defile a girl.

Hurt by the tag which had the potential of destroying his priestly mission, Nana Obengfo planned an act of revenge but by his narration, he was unsuccessful.



He said, “Someone called to inform me Mr Kennedy Agyapong has posted my picture on Net 2 TV alleging that I have helped a pastor to defile a child.



“I became furious and also wanted to retaliate for what he did to me by harming him or making him sick so he come and beg me for what he did and compensate me because he has destroyed my work”.



Nana Obengfo who has now repented and committed his ways to God, says there are about twenty persons who have been marked as untouchable in the spiritual realm.



Skyy Power quotes him to having mentioned, Dr Kwaku Oteng, Osei Kwame Despite and a host of others.

“Whenever I dream, I saw some 25 people and could only recognize 4 of them and was told no matter what I do I cannot harm these people unless God himself has called them because they help the society.”



It will be recalled that in late 2020 and this year, Kennedy Agyapong embarked on a campaign against some pastors and fetish priests he assumed to be fake.



While reiterating his belief in Jesus Christ, Kennedy Agyapong accused some pastors of leveraging on the death of Christ to enrich themselves.