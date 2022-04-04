Takoradi makeshift market catches fire

The fire has so far destroyed properties worth millions of Ghana Cedis

The makeshift Takoradi market has caught fire.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Monday, April 4, has so far destroyed properties worth millions of Ghana Cedis.



The host of Connect FM‘s Omanbapa morning show, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, with his producer, Mpimpimhene Nana Gyetuah, have been at the market since the fire began.



Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) fought the fire with the support of personnel from Navy and Takoradi Port who also brought in tenders and water tankers.



The main challenge that confronted the firemen is the inability of the tenders to get access into the market while getting water from hydrants in the metropolis.



This not withstanding, the firemen – who initially looked helpless – were able to bring the fire under control after about four hours.



When Omanbapa morning show team got to the scene, market women – who looked traumatised – could be seen salvaging their wares from their shops while others, who came to see their items burnt, broke down in tears.

Western Region Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said it is too early to apportion blame but definitely the situation will be assessed and those affected will be duly supported.



The Takoradi Member of Parliament also assured that reconstruction should start “this week”.



The makeshift market is less than 50 meters from the new location of the Takoradi Market Police Station. It is also close to the GPHA Clubhouse in Takoradi.



It’s a place where traders have been temporarily relocated to make way for the rehabilitation of the main Takoradi market.



Items sold at the market include yam, groundnuts, beans, textile, food spices, cooked foods among others



It’s been about six months since the traders were relocated.