Takoradi 'pregnant' woman saga: What do they gain from lying? - Charles Owusu agrees with police

Former Head of Monitoring at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu says he agrees with the statement by the Ghana Police Service disclosing the missing but found 'pregnant' woman in Takoradi, Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant.

The Acting Director-General of Public Affairs of the Police Service, Kwesi Ofori, in an interview with Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' noted that preliminary investigations showed no medical records proving the woman was pregnant within the period she went missing.



The victim, now a suspect, according to a police statement released on Thursday, September 23, during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment but investigations indicate "medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year".



The news about the woman not pregnant has stirred emotions as her family and friends insist she was nine (9) months pregnant and up for delivery before she went missing which has now turned out to be a kidnap, from the victim's statements after being found.



She has been arrested together with other three people on conspiracy charges.



Discussing the matter during 'Kokrokoo', Charles Owusu sought to find out any proof from the woman or her family to the contrary of the police statement.



To him, a lot of things don't add up because if indeed the woman was pregnant, there surely will be medical records to substantiate her claim.

However, for the hospital she says she went to for antenatal care to refute her claims, Charles Owusu believes the Police statement has been authenticated.



''I agree with the police on their findings that it's not true the woman was pregnant . . . because I'm not sure two hospitals will say the woman isn't pregnant while she is.''



''What do they gain from that? . . . if indeed it's true she was kidnapped, how did they (kidnappers) deliver her of her baby? And if indeed she gave birth somewhere, how did she easily return from such condition?'' he questioned.



He called on the angry friends and relatives defending the woman to cease fire.



"We plead with those making noises and invoking curses to be calm," he said.