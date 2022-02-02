Takoradi to host second E-Levy Townhall meeting on Wednesday

Takoradi will host the second edition of the E-Levy Townhall Meeting

After its first meeting on the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) at Koforidua in the Eastern region, the government is moving its Townhall meeting on the controversial levy to Takoradi.



Coming off exactly a week from the Koforidua edition, this public event is expected to receive engagements from people of all fronts to discuss the E-Levy and all its fallouts or concerns.



According to the government, these meetings are aimed at explaining the importance of the E-Levy to Ghanaians as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders on the levy, reports citinewsroom.com.

It has also stated that, from these meetings, it hopes to gather feedback that will inform its implementation of the levy.



Billed to speak at the Takoradi Townhall meeting on the E-Levy will be the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah; the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah; the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan; and the Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer.



So far, the E-Levy has been strongly fought against by mostly MPs on the Minority side of parliament, as well as several stakeholders in various sectors of the economy.



The levy is also yet to be presented by the government in parliament for further deliberations even though the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced a reduction to 1.5% from the original 1.75%.