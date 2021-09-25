Takoradi woman arrested for faking her pregnancy, kidnapping

The Takoradi divisional Police command has arrested and detained Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons for allegedly faking her kidnapping and pregnancy.
She was discharged from the Effia-Nkwanta hospital Friday afternoon after she confessed to a team of medical and investigating officers that she lied about her kidnapping and pregnancy.
She is currently being interrogated by Police with her husband.
Her family and neighbors are still in a state of disbelief over her confession.
Earlier, a top police source told Empire News the suspect had asked for forgiveness from her husband Michael Simons who appears to be innocent and in a state of shock.
The victim, now a suspect, according to the police source, says she has not had sexual intercourse with her husband for the past three (3) to four (4) months claiming that she could lose her pregnancy if they got intimate.
