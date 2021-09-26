Takoradi youth asked for guns from #FixTheCountry conveners to deal with politicians

One of the conveners of the pressure group, #FixTheCountry movement, Ernesto Yeboah

One of the conveners of the pressure group, #FixTheCountry movement, Ernesto Yeboah has revealed that the youth of the country are fed up with the governance they are witnessing in the country.

The youth activist who was speaking on ‘Abranaa So’ on TV XYZ on Saturday stated that the anger among the youth stemmed from bad governance is getting out of hand, which he stressed was dangerous to the political class of the country.



The leaders of the pressure group were in the Western Regional capital, Takoradi, last week for a street protest dubbed #TaadiDemo which was aimed at piling pressure on the Akufo-Addo government to bring good governance to the door step of the citizens.



Yeboah, who was one of the lead campaigners of the protest, said the unemployed slum dwellers asked for guns from the team so they could deal with the politicians of the country.



“Every single ghetto I entered, the people said ‘give us guns’,” Yeboah told host Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah.



He said hundreds of unemployed young men in those areas asked for such weapons to attack politicians, saying the people indicated that politicians were the cause of their hunger.

Ernesto Yeboah said he only engaged the youth in the slums to support their campaign but they were willing to be rowdy to show the government that the youth of the country are hungry than ever.



Sensing danger, the youth activist said it was time the managers of the country relook at their strategy towards unemployment.



He said once the youth are denied job opportunities, they would be violent towards the managers of the country’s resources if they get access to weapons.



Yeboah bemoaned the high living standards in the country and urged the government to deal with the soaring unemployment situation to calm the nerves of the “hungry youth”.