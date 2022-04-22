Takoradi youth lauds appointment of Ahweneeh Danquah as GNPC boss

Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah

The leadership of the Concerned Takoradi Youth has lauded the appointment of Mr. Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The group which is made up of over 100 members says Mr. Danquah, who was “born and raised” in Takoradi and understands the terrain and dynamics of the Western Regional capital.



In a statement issued and copied to dailymailgh.com, the group described Mr. Ahweneeh as a hardworking man who they said will bring his enormous experience to bear at GNPC having served as a Deputy CEO of the state-run company.



Mr. Ahweneeh takes over from Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong who is due to step down this week as the chief executive officer of GNPC after serving in the role for five years.



The group believes Mr. Danquah will leave a “remarkable achievements as your predecessor is enjoying.”



False claims

The statement follows media reports that his appointment has unsettled some elements at the Jubilee House, as some have questioned the relationship between the appointee and the President.



“It is as if every Ghanaian that is called Addo, Akufo, Dankwa in Ghana is a relative of the President and therefore not qualified for any post in Ghana. What kind of thinking is this, the group of young people asked?"



Remain focused



“We the youth of Takoradi want to express how proud we are of Mr. Danquah and look forward to a meeting to hear from him personally the good plans he has for us. The youth also urged Mr. Opoku to remain focused on continuing the good work of the former CEO and also help the youth of Takoradi and Ghana,” the statement ended.