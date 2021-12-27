Tamale Central hospital denies knowledge of Memo announcing suspension of surgeries

Establishing shot of the Tamale Central Hospital

The Management of the Tamale Central Hospital has denied knowledge of a memo in circulation on social media platforms announcing the suspension of surgeries.

In a statement signed by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Mahamadu Mbiniwaya, the hospital said no management member was contacted or informed before the release of the said memo.



“It is regrettable to note that no management member was contacted to ascertain the veracity of the situation before the said memo was out into the public domain”



“It must therefore be placed on record that the memo which was authored by a staff of the theatre was more or less an individual decision which was taken without consulting management and does not represent the position of management”

They want the general public to disregard the memo.








