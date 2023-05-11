Tamale District Court fines attackers of radio presenter Gh¢3,600

A file photo

Correspondence from Northern Region

A Tamale District Magistrate Court has fined former Deputy Northern Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa and his accomplice, Mumuni Osman GHC3600 each for assaulting a radio presenter of the Tamale-based Dagbon FM, Sadiq Gariba.



They appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to all four counts of; conspiracy to commit a crime to wit assault, unlawful entry, and threat of death.



The prosecution later withdrew the fourth count of the threat of death.



Defence lawyer Halid Rauf prayed for a non-custodial sentence. The court, presided over by His Worship Amadu Issifu subsequently sentenced the accused persons to a fine of 300 penalty units each. In monetary terms, GHC3600 each or in default, serve 18 months in prison.



Supporters of the former NDC Communication Officer were in jubilant mood after the fine was paid and they were set free.



“Alhamdulillah, I’m a free man now” the incarcerated NDC Communicator said after his release.

The victim, Abubakari Sadiq told GhanaWeb the court ruling was a victory for democracy and press freedom.



“I am happy with the court ruling, it is a victory for our democracy and press freedom”, he said.



Background



The former Deputy Northern Regional Communications Officer of the NDC on Wednesday, May 3 led an attack on Tamale based radio presenter, Abubakari Sadiq while the victim was hosting a live show.



Sadiq was hosting his political talk show in Dagbanli dubbed Panpantua on Class Media’s Dagbon FM when the visibly angry former Deputy Communications Officer stormed into the studio with his accomplice, a macho man, to attack him while the programme was broadcast live on radio and Facebook.



The attack coincidentally happened on the World Press Freedom Day when Ghana dropped to 62nd on the Press Freedom ranking by Reporters Without Boarders.

GJA Commends Court, police



The Northern Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) commended the police and the court for acting and dealing with the matter swiftly.



It said the conviction of the two will serve as a deterrent to others.



“Following the successful prosecution of the case, we wish to express our satisfaction with the conviction and sentencing of the two accused persons even though we would have preferred a much stiffer punishment. All the same, we appreciate this as it will serve as a deterrent to others”, a statement issued by the Northern Regional Chairman of the GJA.