Tamale Interchange: Akufo-Addo did a shoddy work - Kumbungu MP

Dr Hamza Adam, MP for Kumbungu Constituency

Nana Addo commissions newly constructed Tamale overpass

Tamale Interchange was not properly executed, MP



Tamale interchange is part of the $2 billion SinoHydro Master Project Support Agreement



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Dr Hamza Adam, has described the Tamale Interchange as shoddy work done.



According to him, the Tamale interchange was poorly constructed to the extent that should there be a little traffic around the interchange, cars will be unable to move within that particular area.



Speaking in an interview after Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation address, he said the Tamale Interchange which is been touted by the president as one of his biggest achievements could have been done better.



“When you come to the interchange, I’m from the Northern Region, he made special references to the Tamale Interchange and then touting as if that is a big achievement. We realized that we have been witnessing the construction of interchanges but that particular interchange has been poorly constructed and I think that the people of Tamale must rise and criticise the government because that has not been properly executed.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 29 commissioned the newly-constructed Tamale Interchange.



Delivering an address during the commissioning, the President said several road projects across the country will begin in the second quarter of the year under the second phase of the Sinohydro agreement.



“Apart from the construction of the interchange, the government has undertaken critical road projects to improve urban mobility across the country which will reduce travel time on our highways.”



The Tamale Interchange is an integral part of comprehensive measures by the Akufo-Addo government to address the issues of congestion in urban centers and to help improve travel times on major arterial roads.



