Tamale Interchange is 99% complete - Roads Minister

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has disclosed that the Tamale Interchange is 99% complete.

The interchange project commenced in December 2019 and it is expected to be completed in June 2022 but “the actual works are expected to be completed by March 2022. Overall physical completion stands at 99%”.



According to the Minister, the completion of this project would segregate arterial traffic from the local ones and improve travel time and enhance reasonable safety within the Central Business District as required.



Background:



As a result of the bilateral economic relationship between Ghana and its neighbouring countries up North, Tamale has become an economic hub within the sub-region and a transit point for commuters making business trips between the southern part of Ghana and the neighbouring countries.



Increase in traffic growth patterns over recent times has contributed to congestion in the Central Business District (CBD).

In a related development, the sector Minister has noted that plans are far advanced to address the high traffic congestion and safety challenges at the Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi and Konongo locations on the road corridor on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.



According to Mr. Amoako Atta, The Accra-Nsawam-Kwafokrom-Apedwa and Ejisu-Kumasi



sections have been dualised.



However, the section between Apedwa and Ejisu is a single carriageway.



But “the long-term strategic plan is to dualise the entire Accra-Kumasi Highway — N6 to facilitate efficient transportation, accessibility, reduction in travel time, among other benefits”, he added.

Background



The Accra – Kumasi Highway forms an integral part of the National Road 6 (N6). It is the Central corridor of the country. It is a strategic road which serves as a major route for transit vehicles to the Northern part of the country and neighbouring countries.



It connects Accra, Suhum, Bunso, Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi, Nkawkaw, Konongo, Ejisu, Kumasi etc.



Procurement contract for the construction of four (4) bypasses (dualisation) at Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi and Konongo is ongoing.



The Minister on 11th March 2022 provided these answers to the questions asked by MP for Tolon and Asante Akyem North, Habib Iddrisu and Andy Appiah-Kubi respectively.