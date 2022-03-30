2
Tamale Interchange is not a flyover - NPP MP clarifies

Habib Iddrisu 2 Deputy Majority Chief Whip who doubles as Tolon Member of Parliament Habib Iddrisu

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Deputy Majority Chief Whip who doubles as Tolon Member of Parliament Habib Iddrisu has maintained that the Tamale Interchange is not a flyover.

He explained that the project is an interchange and the first of its kind in Tamale, for that matter.

To him, it will boost trade, decongest the area and enhance the movement of vehicles.

"The Tamale interchange is the first of its kind in the Northern Region and will not only improve trade and regional integration because of the proximity to neighboring Burkina Faso but also improve traffic management in Tamale," he said.

He commended the President for the project adding, he has done so well for the country.

To him, the achievements of the President is unprecedented.

He touched on the free Senior High School saying it has also provided opportunities for several people to access secondary education.

The interchange has about 1.1km of bridge and ramps, drainage works, streetlights, and 10km of Asphalt overlay around it.

In 2019, President Akufo-Addo, cut sod for the commencement of the multi-million dollar Tamale Interchange project, funded under the $2 billion China-Synohydro deal.

The project is aimed at enhancing inter-urban and national traffic flow, reducing the cost and risk of doing business, thereby enhancing trade within the regions.

