Tamale North MP supports over 40 women with startup packages

Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has presented business startup equipment to women’s groups in the constituency to help them start small-scale businesses.

The equipment includes refrigerators, sewing machines, hairdryers and undisclosed amounts of money to about 40 beneficiaries belonging to women groups in his constituency.



Presenting the items in Tamale on Tuesday, Mr Suhuyini said the donation was part of his agenda to empower women in the Tamale North constituency.



He said women remain pivotal to the socio-economic development of households, communities and the nation at large, noting that he will continue to provide support packages to aid their economic development.



The beneficiaries commended the MP for his initiative and pledged to work assiduously to make the MP proud.

They appealed to the MP to widen the scope of his support to cover more women in the area.



Meanwhile, the MP has presented a brand new Mitsubishi pickup to the Youth and Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tamale North Constituency.



The vehicle is expected to help the party's two wings effectively discharge their duties in the constituency.