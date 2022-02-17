Tamale: Police officer in Lamashegu shooting remanded

Samson Kwku Darfuor was charged with unlawful discharge of a weapon

The Tamale Circuit Court has remanded General Corporal, Samson Kweku Darfour, into police custody after he was charged with unlawful discharge of a weapon and causing harm when he shot the driver of Toyota Camry at the Lamashegu Chief’s palace.

The Court has adjourned the case to the 24th of February 2022.



However, the Police Officer, Monney Koranteng who used derogatory comments about the Lamashegu chief was also charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace in Tamale.



He was granted GHC5,000 bail with two sureties to reappear on the 28th of February 2022 at the tamale circuit court.

Speaking to GHOne news, the Regional Crime Officer, Bernard Baba Ananga said the Police administration will not shield any police officer who misconducts himself in the line of duty in the region.



“We are here not to shield anybody, we are here to ensure justice for the other side and justice for the police. The Regional Commander has indicated that he is not ready to shield anybody.



Mr. Ananga stressed the police must be are law-abiding and “be professional, and to ensure that we are here to protect the citizenry. We are here to ensure peace and deliver it properly.”