Tamale SHS kicks out Achimota School in 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz

Legon Presec are defending champions



Tamale Senior High School have progressed from the One-eight stage of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz by seeing off competition favourites, Achimota School.



Held at the Sarah Mensah Auditorium in the early hours of Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Tamale SHS beat Achimota School and Kalpohin Senior High School to progress to the next round of the competition.

At the end of the final round, Tamale SHS had accumulated 56 points, beating Achimota School who had 48 points with a difference of 8 points.



Kalpohin SHS came in third place with 14 points.



Legon Presby Boys SHS won the immediate past edition of the NSMQ, making it their sixth time clinching the trophy.