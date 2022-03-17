Tamale South residents beg for water, electricity from MP Haruna Iddrisu

A community at Tamale South

Correspondence from Northern Region

Some residents in the Tamale South constituency in the Northern Region are begging the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, to ensure that they get a good source of drinking water.



On a visit to some communities in the constituency, precisely Kakpagyili, and Zujung on Monday, March 14, 2022, the constituents who spoke to GhanaWeb, indicated that for so long, they have lived without a good source of drinking water, and anytime they approach the MP, he gives them excuses.



The residents noted, that the people in the area have been denied potable drinking water and other social amenities, making life very difficult for them.



One of the residents, Abdul-Mumin Wunnam, in an interview with GhanaWeb said, though the area has pipes, it doesn't flow regularly, making life unbearable for them.



"The good people of this constituency have been denied from having potable drinking water for so long coupled with the recent heat in which we have to sleep in without electricity. In fact, constituents have been faced with a series of challenges most especially the water shortages and the rampant off and on of the electricity," he said

"Most of the taps have not been flowing for the past three months," he added.



"Only God knows how we suffer getting water for cooking and other domestic activities," Awabu Seidu told GhanaWeb.



The residents also lamented that their electricity was not stable, alleging that they sometimes live for days without electricity, and appealed to the MP to look into the matter.



The Tamale South constituency is one of the largest constituencies in the Northern Region, and due to its large size, many of its communities, are underdeveloped



The residents alleged that communities such as Kakpagyili, Nalung, Bilpela, Zujung, Chanshegu, Young, among others in the constituency have been suffering from water shortages and persistent light outs, which the MP, who doubles as Minority leader in the Parliament, has failed to address.

They reminded the lawmaker that though he might be doing well in Parliament house, he was in the chamber because of them, hence the need to champion their concerns.



"The MP may be doing great in the chambers, but we the constituents are suffering," a resident said



"We are appealing to you to use your noble office to release us from this crisis. Since water and electricity are the basic needs of life, and we all want to still live to enjoy a better life like you," they told the MP.



They also expressed concerns about the lack of support by the legislator in getting them jobs, especially the youth in the area.



