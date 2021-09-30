Tamale: Suspect on the run after Police - prisoner exchange

The police were compelled into a prisoner exchange to save a kidnapped man

Police in Tamale were compelled into a prisoner exchange on September 29 to save the life of a man kidnapped on suspicion that he was an informant to the Police.

A source at the Northern Regional Police Command told GBC News that, someone called into the Police Station and threatened to kidnap and kill the victim.



The Police moved in and were forced into an exchange with the suspect who is currently on the run. The development is said to be in connection with the impasse between the VRA-NEDCO, some residents of Tamale and the Police.



There is a general feeling of insecurity among workers of the VRA in particular following the assault on some residents of Tamale by Police Officers and reprisal attacks on the Lamashegu Police station as well as an office complex of the VRA-NEDCO.



Field workers of the VRA-NEDCO have since embarked on a suspension of field operations. The Corporate Affairs Manager of the VRA, Maxwell Kotoka confirmed the temporary suspension of field operations by workers of the company.

He said the decision is not the position of management, adding that, they are dialoguing with stakeholders to address the matter.



“That statement is true and false, true because the staff have intimated that they feel unsafe to go out there to work, but that is not the official management position, so to that extent it may be false.



"But the truth is that management acknowledges that, the staff have a genuine case in so far as their safety is not guaranteed. But as management we have started engaging them, they have made a number of demands and management is working assiduously towards that,” Mr. Kotoka emphasized.



Meanwhile, chiefs in Tamale have moved to calm tempers. The Gukpe Na, the Dakpema and the Lamashe Na have all been urging the youth to abide by the law.