1
Menu
News

Tamale: We’ll get you – Police to persons who attacked NDC office

Video Archive
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Police said they are on a manhunt to arrest persons who attacked and destroyed some property at the Northern Regional NDC office at Tamale on Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022.

Whilst they have assured the public that all the perpetrators will be brought to face justice, they urged the public to choose peaceful means to resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence.

Unidentified supporters of the NDC in Tamale on Tuesday stormed the Northern Regional branch office of the party with guns demanding the removal of the acting chairman of the party, Adolf Ali.

They allegedly fired gunshots and destroyed properties.

This incident follows the death of the party’s Regional Chairman, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death