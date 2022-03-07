Tamale chief reportedly shot during chieftaincy dispute, 4 others injured

Police say chief sustained wounds on the head and stomach

Substitute chief is badly wounded – Police



Police on a manhunt for 15 suspects



A Chief of Tamale, Dakpema Naa Fuseini Bawa, and four other people have been shot during a chieftaincy dispute on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Yong Dakpem Yili, a suburb of the Tamale Metropolis.



The dispute happened after the talking drum was beaten in the Dakpema’s palace which signified that he was the Chief of the Area.



The sounding of the drum aggrieved some factions who do not recognise the Dakpema as chief of the area, thereby attacking his palace.

Speaking to the media, the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said five people sustained gunshot wounds including the chief, a substitute chief and three ladies who are currently undergoing medical treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



“I spoke to the chief and he indicated that the was shot at. I also saw injury to his stomach and the head. However, he is doing well. One lady sustained an injury to the thigh, one on the hand and the other on to the chest, and the substitute chief sustained many gunshot wounds and is been treated at a particular location which we are assessing,” he said.



The crime officer also disclosed that the police are on a manhunt for 15 people who allegedly attacked the palace in a Toyota Pickup.



“… we have also made some deployment of Policemen at the chief’s palace as well as some protection for those that are injured. This one is being investigated and we are pursuing this as a crime. We are not attributing it to anybody yet as investigations are still ongoing. These are the initial stages and we’d come out appropriately to give you the details,” he added.



In February 2021, 24 houses were burnt in a chieftaincy dispute between two rival chiefs in Yong Dakpem Yili, a suburb of the Tamale metropolis.

After the incident, five persons including the chief were declared wanted to assist the police to investigate recent disturbances in the Tamale suburb.



The Northern Region Police Command believed the chief, Fuseini Chemson and his subjects may have fuelled the violent attacks which saw many properties destroyed.



Watch video below:



