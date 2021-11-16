Tamale court sentences farmer to death by hanging for killing business partner

The convict was sentenced by unanimous decision of a 7-member panel

A Tamale High Court presided over by Mr. Justice Richard Kogyapwah has sentenced a 33-year-old farmer to death by hanging for murdering his business partner, MyNewsGh.com reports

Mr. Mahamadu Issahaku was convicted after a 7-member jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty for the murder of Agnes Adjei popularly known Nana Ama in 2015.



According to the facts of the case as was presented in court Abubakari Sadique who is the son of the deceased and lives at Santasi-Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The Accused is a farmer and lives at Boakudow village near Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Regin.



On 27th December 2015, the complainant lodged a complaint with the Police that his mother Agnes Adjei travelled to Boakudow on 7th December 2015 to visit her business partner who happened to be the accused.

According to him, she failed to return home and the family didn’t know her whereabouts. The complainant also informed Police that his mother had a huge sum of money on her when she left home as she was meeting up with the accused to buy bags of maize.



The complainant also indicated that when his mother failed to return to Kumasi, he went to enquire about her whereabouts from the accused whereupon the accused and his father informed him that his mother had returned to Kumasi.



But upon his return to Kumasi, his mother was nowhere to be found.



Investigations led to the arrest of the accused who, after interrogation led the Police to Bisata Kura, a neighboring community where he showed the Police the body of the deceased but claimed the deceased was killed by some bandits.