Tamale illegal connection: Ghana Police Service pays full medical bills of brutalized suspects

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has paid for the hospital bills of some young men who were brutalized by Police in the Northern region for power theft.

This move is to make right the name and reputation of the service which has been brought in disrepute but some officers.



It could be remembered that four Police Officers subjected some six persons including Ibrahim Yushaw, age 42, Baba Rashad, age 21, Alhassan Gafaru, age 23, Mohammed Tuofiq, age 31, Abubakari Suleman, age 36 and Salamatu Yushaw, age 32 to severe beating.



The video of the Policemen beating the six victims for stealing power surfaced on the internet and has since gone viral.

The Police have since the video surfacing on the internet has interdicted the four Policemen who will be subject to investigation.



Meanwhile, it has emerged that an officer of NEDCO/VRA took the said video and posted it on their WhatsApp group after which the video miraculously found itself on other social media platforms.



The Area Manager for NEDCO/VRA Mr John Okine Yemoa has since apologized to the Ghana Police Service that through its operation, the name of the Service has been brought to disrepute in the public eye.