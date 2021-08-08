Tamale interchange project is 80% complete - Akufo-Addo

Workers at the Tamale interchange project site

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the Tamale interchange construction is 80 per cent.

Mr Akufo-Addo said this when he inspected work on the asphaltic overlays on sections of the road network in Tamale as part of his two-day visit to the Northern Region.



He commissioned a number of projects inclduing the 1-District-1-Factory GH¢7.3 million Savelugu Rice Processing Factory; commissioned the GH¢6 million Savelugu Technology Solutions Centre



“Amongst others, I inspected ongoing work on the Tamale Interchange, which is 80% complete; inspected work on asphaltic overlays on sections of the road network in Tamale; commissioned the 1-District-1-Factory GH¢7.3 million Savelugu Rice Processing Factory; commissioned the GH¢6 million Savelugu Technology Solutions Centre.



“I also paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area, Major (Retired) Sulemana Abubakari; and inspected ongoing work on the 30.2km stretch of the Tamale- Daboya road, which is expected to be completed in November 2023.”