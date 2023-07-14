Tamale international airport to ‘Go Live’ on July 31 - Transport minister

Tamale Airport

The minister for transport has revealed that the Tamale airport is scheduled to “Go Live” on July 31, 2023.

According to him, the terminal was originally scheduled to "Go-Live" in December 2022 to simulate operations and effective integration of the airport systems but had to be postponed to pave the way for the completion of all the requisite training, the Site Acceptance Test (SAT), and systems integration.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, he said:



“The Tamale Airport Phase I was substantially completed in August 2022. Subsequently, the Operational Readiness and Transfer (ORAT) programme commenced on August 2022 to ensure that potential risks involved in the transition process from construction to operational phase were carefully managed in order to avoid poor start-up performance that can negatively impact the image of the country.



"The "Go-Live" had to be postponed to pave the way for completion of all the requisite training, Site Acceptance Test (SAT), and systems integration.



"Mr. Speaker, I wish to inform this august house that, having completed all these, the "Go-Live" for operationalization of the New Terminal Building is scheduled for 31 July 2023.”



This was revealed when he appeared before the house to respond to queries about when phase 3 of the Tamale International Airport will be commenced.



