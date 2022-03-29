Tamale is grateful for the interchange - Chairman Samba to Akufo-Addo

Mohammed Baatima Samba and Nana Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Mohammed Baatima Samba has expressed gratitude to the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for giving much attention to the North in terms of development and peace.

He said this in a statement released ahead of the commissioning of the first ever Tamale interchange tomorrow Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the Regional Capital, Tamale.



"Since coming into office, the region has enjoyed remarkable attention from your person and office. Notable, but not limited to, amongst them are as follows", the statement said.



"The definite resolution of the age long protracted chieftaincy conflict of Dagbon. Your sterling unbiased and determined leadership brought finality to a dispute that many did not see it's resolution coming as soon as you brought it. This earned you the accolade Nana Abudani I. Beyond this resolution and subsequent enskinment of a substantive Yaa Naa, you proceeded to appoint two LIONS of the Dagbon kingdom into respectable positions as board members of state institutions. These are Naa Bakpem Yoo Naa (GNPC Board) and Naa Bapir Mionlana (NEDCo Board). This came with great admiration as it has enhanced the showcasing of the positive sides of Dagbon to the rest of the country and the world at large. For this we are eternally grateful Your Excellency", it added.



Below is the full statement :



AHEAD OF THE GRAND COMMISSIONING OF THE FIRST EVER INTERCHANGE IN THE NORTH, NORTHERN REGIONAL CHAIRMAN OF THE NPP EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO H.E THE PRESIDENT

The Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP Chairman Mohammed Baatima Samba wishes to express his profound gratitude to Mr. president for his generous consideration of the Northern Region in the delivery of his mandate to the Ghanaian people since 2017. Since coming into office, the region has enjoyed remarkable attention from your person and office. Notable, but not limited to, amongst them are as follows.



First, was the definite resolution of the age long protracted chieftaincy conflict of Dagbon. Your sterling unbiased and determined leadership brought finality to a dispute that many did not see it's resolution coming as soon as you brought it. This earned you the accolade *Nana Abudani I*. Beyond this resolution and subsequent enskinment of a substantive Yaa Naa, you proceeded to appoint two LIONS of the Dagbon kingdom into respectable positions as board members of state institutions. These are *Naa Bakpem Yoo Naa (GNPC Board)* and *Naa Bapir Mionlana (NEDCo Board)*. This came with great admiration as it has enhanced the showcasing of the positive sides of Dagbon to the rest of the country and the world at large. For this we are eternally grateful Your Excellency.



Following after this was a decision to rotate the venue for the celebration of the nation's independence and here once again you generously entrusted unto us the privilege to be the first region to host it. This you said was part of the dividends of the peace that had been attained. The celebration brought in an army of dignitaries many of whom probably came to the region for the first time. It therefore afforded them an opportunity to get to know the north and to explore opportunities for investment. Also, businesses cashed in profitably on the occasion. Notable amongst them are businesses in the hospitality and tourism industry.



Thirdly, the roads of the Tamale Metro and Sagnarigu Municipality has received comprehensive attention as nearly the entirety of the Metro and Municipality has received asphalt overlay. This has given the greater Tamale a major facelift, eased movement in and around the city and reduced accidents significantly. This we must add is the first time the roads are getting such a facelift since they were constructed nearly 3 decades ago.



On top of it we have the icing on the cake, the Tamale interchange project. This interchange is an important intervention in traffic management in the metropolis and will be a timeless legacy of H. E Nana Addo Danqua Akuffo-Addo.

For everything you represent to us and for all that you have done for us, the Northern Region is heavily indebted to you and the NPP Mr. president, and I say a big thank you to you.



God bless Nana Addo!



God bless the Northern Region!!



God bless our homeland Ghana!!!