Tamale policemen interdicted for assaulting residents over illegal connection

Four police officers working with the Tamale Regional Police Command have been interdicted for assaulting some residents of Tamale in the Northern Region, a Police statement has announced on Tuesday September 21.
The officers were captured in a video allegedly assaulting residents allgeldy involved in illegal power connections.
The police statement said “The Police Administration has with immediate effect, interdicted four police officers working with the Tamale Regional Police Command following the alleged assault of some persons in Tamale in the Northern Region today, Tuesday, September 21, 2021.”
See police statement below:
Four Police Officers Interdicted for Unprofessional Conduct— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) September 21, 2021
Read more from the attached; pic.twitter.com/dxONobN91e
- Armed robbery not on the increase – Ghana Police Service
- Angry youth storm police station, NEDCO office in violent protest at Tamale
- Police pursue Tamale irate youth who vandalised police station and VRA offices Saturday
- Manasseh thanks God for 'quick healing' of ‘untouchable’ Owusu Bempah
- 2 Owusu Bempah boys on the run - Police
- Read all related articles