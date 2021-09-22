Tamale policemen interdicted for assaulting residents over illegal connection

Screengrab of police assualting residents

Four police officers working with the Tamale Regional Police Command have been interdicted for assaulting some residents of Tamale in the Northern Region, a Police statement has announced on Tuesday September 21.

The officers were captured in a video allegedly assaulting residents allgeldy involved in illegal power connections.



The police statement said “The Police Administration has with immediate effect, interdicted four police officers working with the Tamale Regional Police Command following the alleged assault of some persons in Tamale in the Northern Region today, Tuesday, September 21, 2021.”



