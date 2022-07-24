3
Menu
News

‘Tamale project is a flyover, not an interchange’ – Richard Manuribe

Richards Manuribe NCC parliamentary aspirant, Richard Manuribe

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Nkwanta South, Richard Manuribe has described the recently-inaugurated project in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale as a flyover and not an interchange as claimed by the government.

He said several debates had established that the infrastructure was not an interchange as suggested.

He added that the government had subsequently also admitted that the infrastructure does not qualify as an interchange.

“As to whether it is an interchange or a flyover, that debate has been settled.

"You saw desperate attempts by people in government to christen it an interchange,” Richard Manuribe stated in an interview on Peace FM.

Source: kingdomfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity