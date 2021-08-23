Tamale spiritualist slapped with 7 years imprisonment for defilement

The suspect was found guilty by the court after a year and a half of trial

The Tamale Circuit Court presided over by His Worship Mr William Twumasi Appiah has convicted 28-year-old spiritualist Adam Arafat to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling an 11-year-old girl in Tamale.

In January 2020, through a TV and Radio advert, Adam Arafat, the spiritualist, compelled the victim's mother to travel from Bawku to Tamale to seek spiritual assistance from him. During the consultation, the victim's mother was reportedly asked to purchase items to aid in the spiritual process. It was in her absence that the spiritualist defiled the 11-year girl in the shrine.



Adam Arafat was subsequently arrested by the police and put before the court after the Tamale Teaching Hospital examined the victim. After one and half years of a full trial, the court found Adam Arafat guilty of defilement.

The Northern Regional Coordinator of Domestic Violent and Victim Support Unit, DSP Emmanuel Holortu, made the revelation in an interview with GHOne News.