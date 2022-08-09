0
Menu
News

Tamale teacher sentenced to 7-year jail term for sodomising 18 pupils

Lagos Cracks Down On Sex Offenders By Publishing Details. Jail. Prison 610x400.jpeg The accused person pleaded guilty to the offence

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A Social Studies teacher in Tamale has been sentenced to a 7-year jail term for sodomising 18 pupils.

Mr. Natomah Otabil was guilty of the crime by the Tamale Circuit Court.

All his victims are pupils of Kulpi Junior High School in the Savanna Region.

He was first apprehended by the Salaga police on September 27, 2021, after relatives of some of the victims lodged a complaint with the police.

He pleaded guilty upon arraignment.

The judge, Alexander Oware, sentenced the accused person on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

He had earlier rejected a psychiatric examination report on the accused person.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six