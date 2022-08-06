Tanker drivers call off strike after meeting with the NPA

File photo

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker drivers and allied bodies have called off their industrial action.

The various groups called off the strike action today, Friday, August 5, 2022, after reaching an agreement with the government over their concerns.



The drivers declared a strike action over what they described as unfair treatment by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited and the National Petroleum Authority.



The drivers also raised concerns about the seals and tracking devices that check the integrity of the fuel in the transportation process and the continuous ban on LPG Stations under construction since 2017.

They claimed that the tracker made them sick and killed some of their members although that has not been established.



The tanker driver unions in a statement said the agreement was reached after a meeting with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Ministry of Energy, following Cabinet’s decision to lift the ban on the construction of stranded LPG filling stations.



“A meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 8, 2022, between the Service Provider, NPA, and our associations. We wish to thank the good people of Ghana for understanding,” the unions indicated in a statement.