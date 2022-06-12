Tano North MP implores traditional authorities to own Green Ghana

Dr. Freda Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency, in the Ahafo Region has implored traditional authorities to own and help nurture tree seedlings, planted under the Green Ghana initiative.

She emphasised that apart from the huge resources the government had invested into the initiative and a reliable climate change mitigation measure, the benefits of trees to human life were enormous hence the need for the chiefs and queens to help protect the trees.



As the embodiment of the people and custodian of culture and tradition, Dr. Prempeh also the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing said chiefs and queens command societal respect and dignity, saying their interest and involvement would greatly help achieve objectives of the initiative and help restore the nation's fast depleting forest and vegetative.



The MP made the appeal when she joined students and staff of the Boakye Tromo Senior High and Technical School at Duayaw-Nkwanta in a tree planting exercise to mark the Green Ghana Day.



Dr. Prempeh said she was highly excited about how the trees planted last year in the school were doing and commended the students and staff for taking good care of the trees.

She underlined the importance for traditional authorities to absorb the Green Ghana initiative as a project, lead and encourage community people to plant more trees all year long for environmental sustainability.



While lauding the Initiative, Dr. Prempeh commended the government and specifically acknowledged the commitment and immense contributions of Mr. John Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources towards the initiative which would help build and strengthen climate-resilient society to mitigate climate change impact.



Mrs. Josephine Biney, the Ahafo Regional Deputy Forestry Manager, and Mrs. Stella Serwaa, the Tano North Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also participated in the tree planting exercise.