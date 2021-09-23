Tano river clearing up

Tano river

Following the efforts by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor and that of Operation Halt, the Tano River is on the verge of returning to normalcy.

The Minister who made a whistle-stop at the Tano river on the sidelines of his one-day tour of the Western North Region, said that this is the clearest river he has seen since his assumption of office.



He thanked the Regional Coordinating Council and called for sustained effort to ensure that the river fully returns to its original state.

On his part, the Mineral Commission's District Manager for Bibiani Mr. Emmanuel Bain said " the restoration of the river we see today comes at the back of the collaboration between the Western North Regional Coordinating Council, the Minerals Commission in the region and largely due to the policy directives of our abled Minister"



The Tano River was highly polluted due to the activities of illegal mining, popularly known as "Galamsey".