Tanyigbe Anyigbe gets six units classroom block with ancillary facilities

The chiefs and people of Tanyigbe Anyigbe joined the Honourable Benjamin Kpodo MP for Ho Central, to commission a six-unit storey classroom block.

The MP who hails from Tanyigbe Anyigbe put a smile on the faces of the people by edifying the community with a 1 storey building. The structure has six classrooms, a head teacher’s office, one common room for teachers, a computer room, and a six-seater water closet washroom.



The building which started somewhere last year was constructed by the MP as a way of investing in the future of the learners and urged them to take very good care of the building to maintain its beauty. He pleaded with the Municipal Director of Education to introduce Junior High schools in the community since they already have the structure.



Hon. Benjamin Kpodo, under whose auspices the building was put up, recounted how he struggled through school.



"My story is not new to many of you; I worked on people's farms and homes to raise money just to 'patch' my tattered school uniforms and buy some textbooks," said the Honourable.



He was emphatic that, he went through worse times to rise to the top and he wouldn't like his people to go through the same. He reiterated his commitment to go to all lengths to contribute his quota in ensuring the right educational infrastructure is given to the people of Tanyigbe Anyigbe to produce more prominent people in society.



He was committed to this feat when he first gave a befitting facelift to the kindergarten classroom block in 2012 when he was not yet an MP.

"Several similar projects have sprung up in several other communities in the constituency and I find it fit to bring this very one back home to where I hail from, to replace the dilapidated classroom building," said Honourable Kpodo.



He was quick to remark that, they did not get this type of opportunity, yet they were able to make it. He charged students and parents alike to be committed to hard work, take their studies seriously and with God, many more prominent citizens will be produced for mother Ghana.



He revealed that the 3 classrooms on the ground floor will be refurbished into computer laboratories and he is already in talks with partners to make it happen within the shortest possible time. The first floor is also made up of Headmaster's office, staff common room and other classrooms which he envisaged would be used as the JHS.



The chairperson for the event Togbe Adanufia I represented Togbe Etoi II the area chief of Tanyigbe Anyigbe. Togbe Adanufia in his acceptance speech mentioned that the first time the community witnessed something like this was in 1974 when the government came to commission a six-unit classroom block here in Tanyigbe Anyigbe.



He acknowledged the kindergarten block constructed by MP Kpodo when he was a civil servant. Togbega Etoi II was happy about the infrastructure projects undertaken by the MP in the area of education. Education is the strength of every community.



Togbe Chair, entreated the teachers and learners in the school to take care of the building and make good use of the building.

Togbe Adanufia Chair used the opportunity to appeal to the Municipal Director of Education and the MP Hon. Benjamin Kpodo to consider introducing Junior High School education in the school.



After completing basic six here at Anyigbe, one has to walk 2 kilometres to Kpodzi to continue with JHS which has led to social indiscipline among our wards and leads to a lot of learners dropping out from the academic ladder.



Recently, four learners from the community were knocked down by speeding vehicles on their way to and from school at Kpodzi. Togbe Adanufia I pledged to donate (GHC1,000) One Thousand Ghana Cedi in aid of purchasing IT equipment for the school.



The guest speaker for the event was Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu and former Deputy Minister of Education under the erstwhile NDC administration: who couldn’t attend but sent his speech through the presiding member of the Ho Municipal Assembly Hon. Mawunyo Agbe.



He sincerely apologized for not coming in person. In the keynote address delivered by the representative on behalf of the Guest of Honour, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa congratulated Hon. Kpodo for the great investments in his constituency which is worth emulating.



He highlighted the importance of ICT Education in our educational dispensation and pledged to donate five (5) computers to enhance the teaching and learning of the ICT laboratory in Tanyigbe Anyigbe Basic School.

Hon. Ablakwa urged the entire community to own this school as that is the surest way of attaining impressive education outcomes. He thanked the chiefs and his elders for donating lands for the school project.



The Municipal Director of Education urged the school authorities and members of the community to properly maintain the facilities to prolong the life span of the structure for generations. He used the opportunity to encourage learners to learn hard to replicate the structure, though some of them learned under coconut branches, they have made it to this level.



The headteacher of the school thanked Hon. Benjamin Kpodo for the structure and promised that he and the teachers will do well to maintain the beautiful building.



They will play their roles as teachers and also entreat parents to ensure private studies for their wards at home to replicate this beautiful structure.



Togbe Adanufia II joined Hon. Kpodo, the municipal director of education, SMC chairman, and the guest speaker’s representative to commission the six-unit storey building.



A total amount of Gh¢760,000.00 was expended on the edifice including the pavement assembly ground. The MP made a passionate appeal to teachers and students to take optimum care of the building to ensure its longevity.

He acknowledged the contribution of the late paramount chief in bringing education to the entire Tanyigbe communities, hence the block is named after him as "Togbe Akoto III Block".



He also appealed to the chiefs and elders to consider his request to name the Kindergarten building after Togbe Sunu, whose land on which the Tanyigbe Anyigbe Basic Schools are built.







