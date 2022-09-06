Tanyigbe marks annual yam festival, aims to build skills development centre

Chiefs of Tanyigbe

The Chiefs and people of Tanyigbe traditional area in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region on Saturday, September 3, 2022, celebrated their annual yam festival.

This year's celebration is in conjunction with the fifth anniversary of the paramount chief of the area, Togbe Kodi Adiko V.



Togbe Adiko who succeeded his father was installed in 2017.



Speaking during a durbar held to climax the festival, the Chief noted that, under his stewardship "We have therefore worked assiduously to support basic and secondary school children of Tanyigbe. I am happy to report that many of them have been able to continue their education from the junior high level to the secondary level. And for some of our children, they have been able to advance their education at some of the most prestigious schools in the region and the country."



Speaking on health improvement in Tanyigbe, the Chief noted that "The health of Tanyigbe citizens is what remains truly our wealth. We have therefore been deliberate at promoting the general well-being of our people, both young and old. In collaboration with the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana and other stakeholders, we have conducted a number of health screening and health sensitization programmes."



He also thanked the current government and corporate organisations for giving a facelift to the Tanyigbe Health Centre after they made an appeal.



On child development in the area, the Chief mentioned that they initiated an annual party for children, where minors from the various communities in the traditional area are gathered to make merry and receive advice from elders on how to develop their future in peace and unity.

Togbe Adiko at the durbar revealed that they envisioned building Information Communication and Technology (ICT) and Skills Development Centre in the area.



The centre aims to empower the youth of Tanyigbe "The centre will be a place to assist young people in search of jobs – assisting them to develop their CVs and applying to job offers and schools they have found to further their education" adding that "The purpose of this centre is to harness the potential and energies of our young people for the good and development of Tanyigbe".



He concluded by making an appeal to the government "We know the government may feel overwhelmed with providing for the general masses, but the youth of Tanyigbe are also a part of the Ghana youth, and that is why as a Traditional council we are introducing this programme for government and public institutions (such as MASCLOC, YEA, and TVET Service) to have a clear-cut avenue to support the youth of Tanyigbe".



The theme for this year's festival is "Empowering the youth for Tanyigbe's transformation" and it was attended by many indigenes of Tanyigbe home and abroad and they all appeared in beautiful African garments.



Yam festival is celebrated by more than one traditional area in the Volta region, some of which are Asogli, Shia and Awudome Traditional Area.