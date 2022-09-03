Tariff increment: We’re not expecting any serious challenges- ECG

An ECG official at work | File photo

The Public Relations Officer for ECG, Mr Charles Nii Ayiku says they are not expecting any major challenge as the the implementation of the tariff increment takes off.

According to him, the ECG has put in place measures to ensure everything goes on smoothly.



The Electricity Company started implementing the PURC-approved major tariff review from Thursday, 1st September, 2022.



It will be recalled that recently, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) after a stakeholder’s consultation said it has increased electricity tariff by 27.15% and that of water by 21.55%.



In a statement, the ECG noted that the average percentage increase is on energy consumption only, therefore the addition of statutory levies and other fixed charges will increase the average percentage announced by the PURC.



In effect, ECG said the individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification, and consumption category.



According to the ECG, Significantly, exclusive lifeline beneficiaries’ consumption has been pegged at 30kWh, according to the new bands for residential customers.

“ECG has catalogued all unit consumption and the expected cost in a “Reckoner” which clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed. This will be displayed at all our districts and customer service centers nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases,” ECG stated.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Charles Nii Ayiku said since the implementation of the tariff increment the ECg has had no challenges, adding that it is also early days yet.



“We are not expecting any serious challenges because of the measures we have put in place,” he said.



Mr Charles Nii Ayiku said the district officers are available to help people with any challenge, adding that their call centres are also active.



“Even if you have any challenge, it would be resolved”, he said.



Meanwhile, he said they will soon go to media houses to explain details of the tariffs to the public.