0
Menu
News

Tariff increments: Bills for water, electricity ‘freebies’ in 2020 now in - Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe?resize=800%2C600&ssl=1 The president of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians will pay for free water, electricity given during COVID-19 pandemic, IMANI president

Free water, electricity during pandemic wasn’t out of government’s ‘unconditional love’ – Cudjoe

ECG, GWCL propose 148%, 334% tariff increment

The president of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has suggested that the proposed increment in utility tariffs is payment for the free water and electricity the government gave to Ghanaians as part of measures to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He indicated that he was of the conviction that Ghanaians were eventually going to pay for the free water and electricity because the government can only give what it takes from the citizenry.

Franklin Cudjoe, who made these remarks in a series of tweets he shared on May 12, 2022, added that the government did not give Ghanaians water and electricity because it loves Ghanaians unreservedly.

“I wondered why we believed the government that it was out of its unconditional love for us that it gave water and electricity 'freebies' in 2020. Well, now your accumulated bills are in & been conditionally proposed at an increased rate of 148% for electricity and 334% for water.

“… we should remember, that Government has nothing to give anybody except what it first takes from somebody, and a government that's big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take away everything you've got,” portions of the tweets he shared read.

Franklin Cudjoe's remarks come after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company (GWCL) Limited proposed a 148 percent and an over 300 percent increase in tariffs respectively which has created a lot of public outcries.

Read the IMANI president's tweet below:

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ignore Mahama, NDC will increase E-Levy rate if they return in 2025 – NPP MP
Asiedu Nketia must return to UG Business School for remedial – Bawumia mocks
Nobody will be safe if NDC comes back to power - Kwamena Duncan
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Related Articles: