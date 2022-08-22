Tariffs increment will further worsen our plight - Damongo residents bemoan

Correspondence from Savannah Region

Residents of Damongo have bemoaned that the recent hike in residential consumer tariffs will further exacerbate their state of living conditions considering the current economic challenges in the country.



They made this known in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



According to them, the cost of living in the country in itself is a challenge to them fearing that if nothing is done about the recent increment announced by PURC, life will be unbearable for them.



They described the surge in bills for electricity by 27.15% and water by 21.55% as insensitive and asked the government to review the increment to cushion them.



They profusely maintained that the argument made by the PURC is unjustifiable hence something drastic must be them to rescue them from their already suffering conditions.

"With the recent increment in utility tariffs, i will say it's the most insensitive I decision ever taken by the government because looking at where we find ourselves today, every sector of the economy is doing well. Ghanaians are already suffering under this current system", said Mr. Abu Nawass.



"For the increase in utility tariffs it won't help us because already the place is hard for us so the government should do something by either taking it off or reduce it for us, that will help us as a nation", said Mr. Abukari Salim.



Meanwhile, others have also argued that the government is already overburdened and have to go every range to raise revenue to sustain the economy, which is in tatters.



They stressed that the recent hike, though high, but Ghanaians should bear with the government.



