Tarkwa Akyempim murder: Chief calls on residents to be each other’s keeper

The chief of Akyempim a suburb of Tarkwa, Nana Yaw Ntsiful 1 is urging residents in the community to relate well with their next-door neighbours in order to build a good relationship.



This, he said, will encourage neighbours to be each other’s keeper when bad people come into the community with ulterior motives.



Speaking to Ghanaweb, Nana Yaw Ntsiful said “the recent human attacks and murder in the area has become a matter of great concern to all”, and “residents need to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to increase their personal and family security awareness."



The chief’s call comes on the back of recent killings in the Akyempim community.



It will be recalled that a 37-year-old Prophetess Rose Amponsah Boafo was murdered at Akyempim on the afternoon of Monday, November 15, 2021, in her counselling room by unknown men.

In May this year, a taxi driver believed to be in his thirties, Ernest Essuman was also murdered by some unknown men on the road leading to the DVLA office at Akyempim, where the assailants bolted with the taxi cab.



Nana Yaw Ntsiful noted that he and his elders remain concerned about the recent threat of human attacks and cold murder in the area and are taking needed steps to end this act and ensure safety for all in the community.



To this end, he is encouraging all residents in the community to maintain a high level of awareness in their homes especially at the New-Site areas and to be each other's keeper.



He added that “residents must relate well with their next neighbour in order to build a good relationship with them. If possible, go to the next 2 or 3 houses near you and establish friendship with them in times of trouble.



“Take the mobile numbers of those around you and call them when you see any strange move happening. Become a watchdog for the people close to you. If you see any strange moves by anyone or group of people in your house or area or any neighbour's house, don't hesitate to call upon for help, call the police or inform the palace of the chief," he said.