Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP breaks ground to construct community centre for Akoon

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region, George Mireku-Duker has broken the ground for the construction of a Community Center for the residents of Akoon for social gathering purposes.

The sod cutting follows a request made by the Chief of Akoon two months ago when the MP visited the area.



Speaking to the media after the sod-cutting ceremony, George Mireku-Duker said his vision was to develop Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency which would attract investors.



He stated that he would monitor the construction of the project to be completed on time.



"I am going to monitor the contractor to execute the project on schedule and I don't want any delay at all, that's why I have brought sand and cement and the contractor is commencing the construction works today," he assured.



He called on the Chief and his subjects to assist the contractor to execute the project without any delay.

He also called on them to pray for him to get more opportunities to support the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency to benefit every community.



On his part, Nana Abban, the Chief of Akoon Community expressed his appreciation for seeing the commencement of the project over a short period of request.



He pledged that he would provide support to the contractor to complete the project on schedule.



He appealed to the contractor to engage some of the youth in the area who were unemployed in the labour works.



In a related development, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP presented some sports items to Fiase Golden Royals FC to aid them to qualify for Ghana Women's Premier League next season.

Fiase Golden Royals FC is a female team in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem of the Western Region.



The donated items include; three (3) sets of branded jerseys, 30 each, three (3) sets of hoses, twenty (20) shin guards, four (4) gloves, ten (10) footballs, twenty (20) markers, ten (10) top and down jerseys for officials.



He also made a cash donation of GHC5,000 cedis to the management of the team.



He further, pledged to support the team with twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC20,000.00) if they qualify for Premier (Women Premier League).



The management of the team and the playing body gave thanks to George Mireku-Duker for the support and promised the MP to qualify for the Women Premier League next season.

In his community engagement, George Mireku-Duker gifted industrial sewing machines to four dedicated and skilled tailors in his constituency to set up their own businesses.



George Mireku-Duker said the kind gesture formed part of his Apprenticeship Drive and Empowerment Programme he launched in 2017.



He said he would continue to assist apprentices in his constituency to be economically independent.



Moreover, the beneficiaries thanked the MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem for the kind gesture and promised to use the machines to benefit others.