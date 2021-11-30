Tarkwa Nsuaem MP commits infrastructure development, social intervention in the constituency

Toilet facility

Barely a year after cutting sod for the construction a modernized washroom facility for the Tarkwa Na Aboso community, George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency has inaugurated the completed project and handed it over to the community.

The facility of comprises of a 20-seater WC toilet and eight bathrooms which will serve the community.



George Mireku Duker disclosed at the commissioning event that the development of Tarkwa-Nsuaem forms the heart of every decision he makes as MP.



He appealed for support from the constituent and assured of bringing development to the area.



The Assembly Member and Opinion leaders in their speech commended and the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kessie for such a timely intervention and completing the facility in time.



The leadership of the community gave the George Mireku Duker who also doubles as Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources the assurance that they will maintain the facility to ensure optimum operation.

In a related development, the lawmaker has in the spirit of developing the human capital of the constituency donated GHC205,000 to some 405 women in the constituency to embark on various entrepreneurship projects.



The donation follows a similar one made on August 13, 2021 to some 200 women drawn from various communities in the constituency.



He admonished the beneficiaries to engage in legitimate and sustainable businesses in order to grow their capital and wished a flourishing venture.



George Mireku Duker also presented a sew machine to a lady in the constituency to boost her fashion business.