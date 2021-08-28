Tarkwa Nsuaem MP cuts sod for construction of Nsuta Junction-Tamso Estate Junction road

George Mireku Duker, MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Residents of Tarkwa Nsuaem are enjoying the benefits of electing honorable George Mireku Duker as their representative in Parliament as the MP is delivering on his promise ensuring that all roads in the constituency are constructed.

On Friday, August 27, 2021, hon. George Mireku Duker cut sod for the construction of the 400m Nsuta Junction-Tamso Estate Junction road in the constituency.



The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the road was done by the MP in collaboration with the Managing Director of the Anglogold Ashanti, Samuel Boakye Pobee and Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Benjamin Kessi.



In his remarks, hon. George Mireku Duker showered praises on Anglogold Ashanti for accepting to construct the road for resident.



Hon. George Mireku Duker said that he was not going rest on his laurels and will continue to work hard and lobby for projects for his constituency. “



“On behalf of the government, we thank the leadership of Anglogold Ashanti for such a great project. Government shall also support any plans that seek to promote their development.



“I shall continue to lobby the various Mining Companies in my constituency to augment the developmental agenda by the government to ensure that, my people get the best, ” he said.

More road projects coming



The sod cutting event comes on the back of a fruitful discussions between hon. Mireku Duker and the contractors for the construction of the Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to perform the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the road on Saturday, September 4, 2021.



Hon. George Mireku Duker urged his constituents to have belief in him and that he is going to ensure that roads in the constituency experience facelift.



“I use this medium to assure the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem that, my promise to fix Tarkwa roads is fully on course,” he added.